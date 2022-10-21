Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

