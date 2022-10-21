Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.