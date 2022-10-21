Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 11,024 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.74. The firm has a market cap of $319.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

