Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

SO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 76,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.