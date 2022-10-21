Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 138,275 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,275 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,600. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81.

