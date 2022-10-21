aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.76 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007005 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

