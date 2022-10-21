aelf Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. aelf has a total market cap of $64.78 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006999 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009253 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars.

