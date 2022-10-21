Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $84,369.60 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $84,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 110 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,205.50.

On Monday, October 10th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06.

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.