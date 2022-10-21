Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

