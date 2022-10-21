AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance
AGFS stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
