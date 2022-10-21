Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 65.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 9,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,309. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

