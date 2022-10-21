Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,535 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 25,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

