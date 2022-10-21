Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.