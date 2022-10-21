Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2,522.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 127,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,571,600. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

