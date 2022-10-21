Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.74. 7,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.43.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

