Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,606 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

