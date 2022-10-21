Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,961. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

