Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

