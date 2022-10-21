Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

LNG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.10. 8,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,050. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

