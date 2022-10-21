Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 8,729 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

