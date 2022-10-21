Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

