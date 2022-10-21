Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.