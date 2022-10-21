Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,358 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

