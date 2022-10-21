Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,226 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

Shares of AMX opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.