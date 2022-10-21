Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,472 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in eBay by 62.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

