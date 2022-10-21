Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

