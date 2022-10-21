Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 41,427 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

CVE opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

