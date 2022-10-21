Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Republic Services by 15,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 207,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 205,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.29 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

