Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 21,113 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

