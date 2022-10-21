Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 27,367 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,367 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $332,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

