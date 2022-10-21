Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $252.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

