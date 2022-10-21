Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 6.6%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.82. 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $1,520,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group



Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

