Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.64

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 4709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of -1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,000 shares of company stock worth $7,297,950 over the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

