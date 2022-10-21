AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading 31% Higher

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) traded up 31% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.21. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

