Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $39.88 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.41.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

