Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 151.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $217,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

