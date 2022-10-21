Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

