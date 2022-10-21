Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $128.93. 5,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

