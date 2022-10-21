Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.85

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 617363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,957.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.