Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.77.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Allstate by 9.6% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 31,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

