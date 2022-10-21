Allstate Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 653% compared to the typical volume of 1,283 call options.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.17. 65,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,437. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

