Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.
Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
ALLY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.