Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 122,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,997. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

