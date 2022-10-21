Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

