Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLY stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

