Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 991,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,807,930. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

