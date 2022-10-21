Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 4,385 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $404.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,207. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

