Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

