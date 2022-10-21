Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.62. 24,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.29. The company has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

