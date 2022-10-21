Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.65. 8,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.